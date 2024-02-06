All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 15, 2021

Center Junction work remains ahead of schedule

Work on the new diverging diamond interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, commonly referred to as Center Junction, continues to run well ahead of schedule. The original timeline for the $17.4 million project targeted a November completion date. However, the project manager with general contractor Penzel Construction Co. says work should be finished at least a month before that...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Center junction as seen Dec. 15.
Center junction as seen Dec. 15.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com, file

Work on the new diverging diamond interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, commonly referred to as Center Junction, continues to run well ahead of schedule.

The original timeline for the $17.4 million project targeted a November completion date. However, the project manager with general contractor Penzel Construction Co. says work should be finished at least a month before that.

"Unless something goes haywire, we should be looking at (completion by) the middle of September," Howard Hemmann said Monday.

The project includes replacement of both northbound and southbound I-55 bridges over U.S. 61 and redesign of the interchange below the bridges. The new southbound bridge was completed several months ago and currently carries northbound and southbound traffic.

Meanwhile, work continues on the new northbound bridge.

"We have all the bridge beams set and we hope to pour the deck sometime around the Fourth of July," Hemmann said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Weather permitting, the southbound on-ramp between U.S. 61 and I-55 will be closed next week to allow for pavement work.

"We have to do some repairs to the concrete sections along the ramp," Hemmann explained.

The ramp will close at 5 a.m. Monday and remain closed until 6 p.m. June 25, although Hemmann said it could reopen earlier that afternoon.

Between now and September, crews will be completing some sections of pavement, installing overhead and shoulder signage, testing traffic signals, diamond grinding and striping the roadway, and some landscaping.

A sidewalk will also be constructed along the interchange, which will be part of a future walking/jogging trail.

Looking for business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy