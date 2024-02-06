Center Junction traffic moving to new pavement

Motorists traveling between Cape Girardeau and Jackson along U.S. 61 through the Center Junction construction zone will be directed onto new pavement running parallel to the highway’s existing lanes starting next week.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the shift to the new lanes is scheduled to happen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“That may slide back a day or so depending on the weather,” said project manager Howard Hemmann of Penzel Construction Co., the project’s general contractor.

Hemmann said he’s keeping an eye on Hurricane Laura, which is currently impacting parts of Texas and Louisiana along the Gulf Coast. By this weekend, remnants of the storm are expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Cape Girardeau area and could delay striping and other final preparations along the new stretch of four-lane pavement.

As soon as the new section of pavement opens, MoDOT and Penzel will also open the northbound on-ramp onto Interstate 55 for motorists coming from Cape Girardeau and the southbound off-ramp from the interstate for drivers heading to Jackson.

The traffic shift and opening of the interstate ramps on the north side of U.S. 61 will be the first of three construction phases over the next six weeks that will eventually lead to a reopening of access to Veterans Memorial Drive and activation of traffic signals where Veterans Memorial Drive intersects with U.S. 61.

Jason Williams, construction materials engineer with MoDOT’s Southeast District, said opening of the southbound off-ramp is sooner than expected.

“It probably would have occurred a little bit later based on our original estimation of the construction schedule,” he said.

Although all four ramps at the interchange will be open, Williams said traffic will still be restricted to “right turns” only during the bridge and interchange construction.

“All the left turn movements at the interchange will still be closed, and that’s for safety and because those movements cause conflicts with our construction operations,” Williams said.