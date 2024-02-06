Center Junction overpass damaged by icy wreck

A multivehicle crash damaged the southbound overpass at Center Junction on Wednesday night.
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police, two tractor-trailers wrecked around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday after one vehicle slid on a patch of ice. A few vehicles were involved in the accident as well, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of the southbound I-55 overpass. One driver was taken to a hospital.
Windbigler said the sheriff's office received reports of concrete falling onto the road below.
"The barrier did its job and stopped the vehicle from going over, but it was damaged as a result of being struck," MoDOT engineer Christopher Crocker said.
MoDOT closed one eastbound lane underneath the overpass to ensure concrete would not fall onto vehicles below.
As of Friday afternoon, crews have been unable to access the area because of ice.
Crocker said MoDOT crews will remove any loose concrete on the overpass early this coming week and possibly reopen the lane.
Later in the week, MoDOT will dispatch Center Junction's original contractor, Penzel Construction, to carry out the repair.
It's unclear how much the repair will cost since crews have been unable to assess the extent of the damage, Crocker said.
All I-55 lanes are open. Crocker said one lane will close next week for the repair.
