Center Junction overpass damaged by icy wreck

A multivehicle crash damaged the southbound overpass at Center Junction on Wednesday night.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police, two tractor-trailers wrecked around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday after one vehicle slid on a patch of ice. A few vehicles were involved in the accident as well, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of the southbound I-55 overpass. One driver was taken to a hospital.

Windbigler said the sheriff's office received reports of concrete falling onto the road below.

"The barrier did its job and stopped the vehicle from going over, but it was damaged as a result of being struck," MoDOT engineer Christopher Crocker said.