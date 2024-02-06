Center Junction interchange project delayed after high bids

State highway officials have decided to revise construction staging and rebid the diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 55’s center junction.

Rebidding the project will delay construction until next spring at the earliest, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) official Jason Williams said.

Williams said bids received in May were “substantially more” than the engineer’s estimate.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission rejected the bids earlier this month.

The agency received four bids, ranging from a low of $18.4 million to a high of $20.1 million, Williams said.

Last year, highway officials estimated the project could cost some $10 million.

Williams, construction and materials engineer for MoDOT’s Southeast Missouri district, said contractors told the agency the high bids were tied to the highway department’s plan to keep traffic flowing during construction.

“The original plan did include keeping everything open,” he said.

Bidders cited the “complexity of construction staging” for the high prices, Williams said.

Staging refers to the sequencing of work to build the project and to deal with the traffic during construction.