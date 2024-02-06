Centene to fill Missouri insurance void left by Blue Cross

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Health insurer Centene Corp. said the nearly 40 Missouri counties where it will launch coverage on Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges next year include roughly two dozen that would otherwise have been without an insurer.

Missouri-based Centene Corp.'s announcement came 17 days after it said it would foray into the Missouri exchanges even as others are withdrawing from such markets or proposing steep price hikes to remain.

Consumer-rights advocates celebrated the announcement, saying something is better than nothing.

Centene's planned offerings in 39 counties and the city of St. Louis will fill an expected void tied to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City's pledged pullout of that individual insurance marketplace next year -- an exodus that would have left 25 Missouri counties with no insurance provider under the exchanges.

"We strive to be a responsible partner with the state and are committed to working closely with regulators and policymakers to collaborate on actions that stabilize the market and offer affordable coverage options," Michael Neidorff, Centene's chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Separately, Missouri Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers called Friday's announcement "extremely positive news for all Missourians."

She cautioned final decisions about exchange participation by insurers for next year and their service areas likely won't be final until late September, when insurance companies sign contracts with the federal marketplace.

Centene covers 1.2 million customers through the exchanges and is among that market's biggest providers of health insurance.