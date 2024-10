Census shows growth in KC area, suburban Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Kansas City area and Missouri suburbs saw the most population growth in the state over the past decade, U.S. Census data released Thursday show.

Platte County saw the biggest influx of people at close to 20% growth from 2010 to 2020, U.S. Census Bureau data show.

Christian, Clay, Lincoln and Boone also were among the top five counties of growth in the state. Those counties are near Springfield, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia, respectively.

But rural Missouri and the City of St. Louis now have fewer residents compared to a decade ago. St. Louis' population decreased by 5.5%, with a loss of about 18,000 people.

Ripley County in southeastern Missouri saw the greatest decline with 24% fewer people compared to a decade ago.