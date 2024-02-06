Cenet offers travel program for teachers: Cultural Classroom

Cenet: Cultural Exchange Network in Cape Girardeau is seeking teachers interested in applying for a paid trip to the Dominican Republic next July, to help inspire cultural competency and a broader educational experience.

Applicants must be a current kindergarten through 12th-grade teacher in Southeast Missouri, have at least two years of teaching experience, complete the application and provide a reference letter from a school administrator.

And applicants must be able to attend the trip itself, orientation and two post-trip workshops, to take place in Cape Girardeau.

Cenet executive director Robyn Walker said the eligibility requirements are meant to encourage as many teachers to apply as possible.

"We're hoping it will excite educators," Walker said, and provide an enriching, rejuvenating experience.

In American culture, Walker said, travel is often viewed as a luxury rather than as fundamental to a balanced, broader experience of the world.