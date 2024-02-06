All sections
September 27, 2018

Cenet offers travel program for teachers: Cultural Classroom

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Cenet: Cultural Exchange Network in Cape Girardeau is seeking teachers interested in applying for a paid trip to the Dominican Republic next July, to help inspire cultural competency and a broader educational experience.

Applicants must be a current kindergarten through 12th-grade teacher in Southeast Missouri, have at least two years of teaching experience, complete the application and provide a reference letter from a school administrator.

And applicants must be able to attend the trip itself, orientation and two post-trip workshops, to take place in Cape Girardeau.

Cenet executive director Robyn Walker said the eligibility requirements are meant to encourage as many teachers to apply as possible.

"We're hoping it will excite educators," Walker said, and provide an enriching, rejuvenating experience.

In American culture, Walker said, travel is often viewed as a luxury rather than as fundamental to a balanced, broader experience of the world.

But this trip is designed to bring teachers behind the scenes for a deeper understanding of the culture, Walker said.

Cenet has had a program since 2011 called Culture in the Community, providing area schools and groups with a visit from an international traveler to the United States, but the Cultural Classroom program takes the idea a step further by giving educators a cultural experience, according to Cenet's website.

Cultural Classroom will provide a paid trip to the Dominican Republic in July 2019, including flight, activities, tour guide, accommodation, transportation and most meals; two workshops on cultural programming for classroom study; and a small stipend, according to the website.

"We're excited to see what kind of interest there might be," Walker said. "We're looking forward to seeing applications come in."

Applications are due by Jan. 18. More information is online at bit.ly/CulturalClassroom or by calling Cenet at (573) 335-7111.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
