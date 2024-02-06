Celebrations honor King's humanitarian legacy

Debra Mitchell-Braxton and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration committee held several events in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 15, to commemorate the late civil rights leader on the federal holiday named in his honor.

The 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast and 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon took place at the Shawnee Park Center at 8 a.m. and noon, respectively.

The 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service, honoring King's ministerial work, was supposed to take place at St. James AME Church the previous evening. However, because of safety concerns over inclement weather, it was postponed to Sunday, Jan. 28.

This year also marked the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act encouraging Americans to volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Various organizational and religious leaders attended at the luncheon Monday, as was Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder.

Also in attendance were numerous children, some of whom were members of the Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please program who performed a song during the event.

"It's a part of our American history that most of our young people, nowadays especially, don't know very much about," said Altha Robinson, a former music teacher for Cape Girardeau Public Schools who provided music for the luncheon. "I think someone once said if you forget your history you're subject to repeat it, and there's certain parts of our history we don't need to repeat."

Though she now resides in Sikeston, Robinson said she always makes the journey to attend Mitchell-Braxton's Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.

She said she felt it's a worthy cause to celebrate.