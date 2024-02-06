SIKESTON — The annual Sikeston Regional Chamber Farmers’ Recognition Banquet was held Thursday, March 6 at the Sikeston Jaycees Sponsorship Barn.

Every year, at the farmer’s banquet, individuals in the area who are part of the agriculture community gather to celebrate a selected few who have made contributions to the regional agricultural community.

At the banquet, John Leible, Farmers Banquet Committee Chairman spoke and opened the event.

Sikeston Regional Chamber Membership and Program Director Taylor Deere expressed her gratitude for the banquet and this year’s winners.

“I’m honored to get to be a part of the Farmers’ Recognition Banquet,” Deere said. “The event is a time to come together, enjoy a great meal and recognize the incredible impact of agriculture on our everyday lives in this region. The Farmers’ Recognition Banquet is a decades-old event honoring the individuals and families in the local ag industry.”

Agricultural Leader of the Year and Outstanding Young Farmers of the Year were named.

Agricultural Leader of the Year

This year’s recipient of the Agriculture Leader Award was Dan Marshall. He grew up in Central Missouri on a combination row crop, hay, pasture and feeder cattle operation. Marshall worked with his family on the farm from youth through college, when he attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating in 1975 with an Ag-Econ degree.

According to John Bollinger, last year’s winner, upon graduation, Marshall started using his degree in finance and banking in New Orleans. In 1979, he married and moved to Kansas City, where he worked for both Case Credit Corporation and Versatile Farm Equipment.

In 1985, Marshall moved his family to Sikeston and continued his career in finance and banking.