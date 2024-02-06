All sections
May 6, 2022
Celebrating National Day of Prayer in Music
Vocalist Jackson Siples from Lighthouse Ministries performs worship music with the Lynwood Praise Band at Thursday night's National Day of Prayer event at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. Four area pastors -- Mark Anderson of Lynwood Baptist Church, Gary Brothers of Cape First Church, Brett Cheek of LaCroix Church and Adrian Taylor of Lighthouse Ministries -- led the community in prayer. The gathering concluded two days of activities in Cape Girardeau.
Michael Leifer
