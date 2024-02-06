SIKESTON, Mo. -- For years, Lambert's Cafe has been a staple within the Sikeston community. This month, the popular restaurant, known for throwing rolls across a large dining room, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

On Friday, the community celebrated Lambert's, with a live remote from KYMO 105.3 and local officials on hand to recognize the uber popular restaurant that attracts crowds from all over.

State Rep. Jamie Burger presented Scott and Scotty Lambert, the third and fourth generation of Lambert's, a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives. Burger also presented the Lambert's a resolution from the Missouri Senate for Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who was unable to attend.

"The Lambert family has been a staple in Sikeston and Southeast Missouri for years," Burger said, remembering his visits to Lambert's as a child with his father. "When you think about 80 years and the direct impact with the employees that have worked here and the indirect impact with all the people served as relationships you've developed, it's very impressive."

Scotty Lambert said he and his family were thankful for all the people who have eaten at Lambert's through the years.

"The key has been, as grandpa instilled into all his employees, is hospitality to the customers and do the best we can for the customers," Scotty Lambert said.

For Lambert's, it all began March 13, 1942, when Earl and Agnes Lambert, who had only 14 cents between them, borrowed $1,500 from Tish Jones to open the business. With only five employees, the business opened in a small building on South Main Street in Sikeston, consisting of a nine-stool counter and eight tables, for a capacity of 41.

They had a policy of serving fresh vegetables, meat and dessert, despite the trying years of World War II when severe rationing made operating a restaurant extremely difficult. Often there were days the business did not have meat, and supplies of all kinds were in short supply.

However, the Lamberts were able to hang on and began establishing a loyal customer base.

Earl Lambert died in 1976 and his son Norman and his wife Patti, entered into the restaurant business as partners to Agnes Lambert, who still worked eight hours a day, six days a week.