SIKESTON, Mo. -- For years, Lambert's Cafe has been a staple within the Sikeston community. This month, the popular restaurant, known for throwing rolls across a large dining room, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.
On Friday, the community celebrated Lambert's, with a live remote from KYMO 105.3 and local officials on hand to recognize the uber popular restaurant that attracts crowds from all over.
State Rep. Jamie Burger presented Scott and Scotty Lambert, the third and fourth generation of Lambert's, a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives. Burger also presented the Lambert's a resolution from the Missouri Senate for Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who was unable to attend.
"The Lambert family has been a staple in Sikeston and Southeast Missouri for years," Burger said, remembering his visits to Lambert's as a child with his father. "When you think about 80 years and the direct impact with the employees that have worked here and the indirect impact with all the people served as relationships you've developed, it's very impressive."
Scotty Lambert said he and his family were thankful for all the people who have eaten at Lambert's through the years.
"The key has been, as grandpa instilled into all his employees, is hospitality to the customers and do the best we can for the customers," Scotty Lambert said.
For Lambert's, it all began March 13, 1942, when Earl and Agnes Lambert, who had only 14 cents between them, borrowed $1,500 from Tish Jones to open the business. With only five employees, the business opened in a small building on South Main Street in Sikeston, consisting of a nine-stool counter and eight tables, for a capacity of 41.
They had a policy of serving fresh vegetables, meat and dessert, despite the trying years of World War II when severe rationing made operating a restaurant extremely difficult. Often there were days the business did not have meat, and supplies of all kinds were in short supply.
However, the Lamberts were able to hang on and began establishing a loyal customer base.
Earl Lambert died in 1976 and his son Norman and his wife Patti, entered into the restaurant business as partners to Agnes Lambert, who still worked eight hours a day, six days a week.
A very popular restaurant, the cafe was often packed wall-to-wall. One day, Norman threw the first roll to a customer in the crowded building and the rest is history.
After 40 years in the same location, Lambert's moved to a larger building on East Malone Street on April 20, 1981. The building was larger, more modern and seated more people, and people began visiting from far and wide.
It wasn't long before the high demand led to a move to a third location, a brand new building close to Interstate 55 in Miner. Norman Lambert and the rest of the family, carefully thought out the floor plan, to find the best way to serve to the large crowds. Particular attention was given to the kitchen area and the "work flow" of the food preparation.
The new location worked like a well-oiled machine and was conveniently located for travelers exiting off the interstate. With the new location, even more flocked to Sikeston to enjoy the thrown rolls and festive atmosphere.
Today, Lambert's is an even bigger building at 2305 E. Malone, featuring a large parking lot that can even accommodate tour buses.
"People from all walks of life come through this restaurant," Scotty Lambert said. "We have our board and we have people from every country in the world come and they put a pin in our board. It's just really amazing what good food and good hospitality can bring. And it all started with my grandpa."
But Sikeston isn't the only location for the popular restaurant. On March 1, 1994, Lambert's Cafe opened in Ozark, Missouri, in an effort to capture new customers on their way to Branson, Missouri.
Then a third location opened in Foley, Alabama, on June 24, 1996, and has become a popular destination for those traveling to the beaches of Alabama and Florida.
Now, 80 years later, the family atmosphere continues as Scott and Scotty Lambert and their dedicated employees continue to serve up great food, fresh "throwed" rolls, pass arounds and desserts.
"We want to thank all the loyal customers and the loyal employees for their many years of dedication to this restaurant," Scotty Lambert said. "We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."
