Altrusa District Eight Gov. Lorraine Brewer recently spoke to three groups of Altrusa club members.

Altrusa International of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Inc., was host Feb. 10 to Brewer, who was visiting.

Brewer is a professor at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The other invited clubs were Altrusa of Dexter and Altrusa of Sikeston.

Brewer gave updates from Altrusa District Eight, encouragement to clubs, and other topics related to the growth of Altrusa International. She took questions from those present, as well as having a question and answer period on the history and growth of Altrusa International. All members were encouraged to attend the district conference in April in Kansas City.

Altrusa of Poplar Bluff will also be celebrating its 70 years of service to the Poplar Bluff Community in March 2025, having been chartered by Altrusa International of Des Plaines, Illinois, in March 1955.