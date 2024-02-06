Celebrate the Arts this Friday at River Campus

A Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery presentation of paintings, sculptures, interior design and other art by SEMO students. Film students will be showing their work as well.

Kenneth Stilson, chairman and professor of SEMO’s Holland College of Arts and Media, said the event will be full of the arts by talented students and faculty.