May 2, 2024

Celebrate the Arts this Friday at River Campus

A Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau. There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery presentation of paintings, sculptures, interior design and other art by SEMO students. Film students will be showing their work as well. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Southeast Missouri State University Southeast Missouri State University will hold Celebrate the Arts on Friday, May 3, at the River Campus.
Southeast Missouri State University Southeast Missouri State University will hold Celebrate the Arts on Friday, May 3, at the River Campus.

A Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery presentation of paintings, sculptures, interior design and other art by SEMO students. Film students will be showing their work as well.

Kenneth Stilson, chairman and professor of SEMO’s Holland College of Arts and Media, said the event will be full of the arts by talented students and faculty.

“It is a time for all of the different parts of the Holland College of Arts and Media to come together and share their work with the public. It’s in essence a celebration of the arts,” Stilson said.

Stilson said the program in Bedell Performance Hall will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and is suitable for a family-friendly night out.

“It’s just a wonderful evening of theater both before the show starts and then during the show and after. Audience members can go back out and enjoy the visual arts on display. It’s a nice evening of entertainment for the whole family,” Stilson said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, contact the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265 or email tickets@semo.edu.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

