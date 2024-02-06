All sections
NewsMay 18, 2021

Celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday with bicentennial events, projects

Missouri’s been through a lot: five wars, 57 governors, countless earthquakes and the revolutionary invention of gooey butter cake. This year marks 200 years of history Missouri has made since it became a state in 1821. To celebrate, the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) has planned several events and projects people around the state may get involved in...

Monica Obradovic
The center pannel of the mural is available to paint as seen at the Painted Wren Art Gallery on March 11.
The center pannel of the mural is available to paint as seen at the Painted Wren Art Gallery on March 11.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian, file

Missouri’s been through a lot: five wars, 57 governors, countless earthquakes and the revolutionary invention of gooey butter cake.

This year marks 200 years of history Missouri has made since it became a state in 1821. To celebrate, the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) has planned several events and projects people around the state may get involved in.

Missouri Bicentennial Mural

Cape Girardeau residents Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have spearheaded a massive 12-foot-by-30-foot mural featuring Missouri state symbols each Missourian is welcome to paint. The mural is organized in a paint-by-numbers style of triangles. Each person may paint a single triangle adding to the mural’s overall image.

So far, 15,724 people have painted a triangle. It’s now a world-record holder for most people contributing to a mural, Bailey said.

After its completion, the mural will be on display at Cape Girardeau’s Fourth of July Celebration and take permanenet home at a state building in Jefferson Cty.

People looking to add to the mural may do so before June 1 at the Painted Wren Art Gallery, 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Bicentennial Quilt

Quilters from around the state crafted a quilt honoring each of Missouri’s 114 counties. Each county has its own square on the quilt representing what makes the county unique.

The Bicentennial Quilt will be on display at the Cape River Heritage Museum at 538 Independence St. until May 26 during the museum’s operating hours: from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule

Missouri organizations, institutions, businesses and local or state government agencies are welcome to contribute three items to the Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule. According to SHSMO bicentennial coordinator Michael Sweeney, the items must meet three criteria: one item should represent the past, another the present and the third the future. The deadline to contribute is Aug. 10. The capsule will not open until Aug. 10, 2046.

Create your own bicentennial project

Have an idea on how to commemorate Missouri’s 200th birthday? The State Historical Society will endorse any not-for-profit project celebrating the state’s people, history or future. For more information, visit the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial website at www.missouri2021.org.

Story Tags
Local News
