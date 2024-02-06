Celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday with bicentennial events, projects

Missouri’s been through a lot: five wars, 57 governors, countless earthquakes and the revolutionary invention of gooey butter cake.

This year marks 200 years of history Missouri has made since it became a state in 1821. To celebrate, the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) has planned several events and projects people around the state may get involved in.

Missouri Bicentennial Mural

Cape Girardeau residents Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have spearheaded a massive 12-foot-by-30-foot mural featuring Missouri state symbols each Missourian is welcome to paint. The mural is organized in a paint-by-numbers style of triangles. Each person may paint a single triangle adding to the mural’s overall image.

So far, 15,724 people have painted a triangle. It’s now a world-record holder for most people contributing to a mural, Bailey said.

After its completion, the mural will be on display at Cape Girardeau’s Fourth of July Celebration and take permanenet home at a state building in Jefferson Cty.

People looking to add to the mural may do so before June 1 at the Painted Wren Art Gallery, 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.