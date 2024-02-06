All sections
NewsMay 24, 2024

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Scott City Summerfest: food, fun, and fireworks

The 48th year of the Scott City Summerfest will run through Saturday, May 25. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, and Saturday at Scott City Park...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
A group of boys ride the “Cliff Hanger” amusement park ride at Scott City Summerfest in 2021 at Scott City Park in Scott City. 
A group of boys ride the “Cliff Hanger” amusement park ride at Scott City Summerfest in 2021 at Scott City Park in Scott City. Southeast Missourian file

The 48th year of the Scott City Summerfest will run through Saturday, May 25.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, and Saturday at Scott City Park.

There will be armbands available for $20 each night for the rides, courtesy of Sonshine Amusements.

Other attractions include a cornhole tournament and a fish fry.

Registration for the cornhole tournament is at 6 p.m. Friday with the tournament starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, registration is at 5 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.

The fish fry will start at 5 p.m. each night and will be held at Scott City Pavilion No. 2. Plates will consist of fish, hushpuppies, cole slaw, fries and a drink. The cost of a plate will be $15 for an adult and $8 for children 10 and younger.

Musical artists will play each evening. Diamond Farm will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, and Mark and Doug Rees will perform at that time Saturday.

A fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday will end Summerfest.

