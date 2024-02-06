The 48th year of the Scott City Summerfest will run through Saturday, May 25.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, and Saturday at Scott City Park.
There will be armbands available for $20 each night for the rides, courtesy of Sonshine Amusements.
Other attractions include a cornhole tournament and a fish fry.
Registration for the cornhole tournament is at 6 p.m. Friday with the tournament starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, registration is at 5 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.
The fish fry will start at 5 p.m. each night and will be held at Scott City Pavilion No. 2. Plates will consist of fish, hushpuppies, cole slaw, fries and a drink. The cost of a plate will be $15 for an adult and $8 for children 10 and younger.
Musical artists will play each evening. Diamond Farm will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, and Mark and Doug Rees will perform at that time Saturday.
A fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday will end Summerfest.
