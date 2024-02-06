Celebrate Juneteenth this Friday

Not one, not two, but three Juneteenth celebrations are set for Friday in Cape Girardeau. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended, and they were free.

The three Cape Girardeau celebrations will be held Friday: from 1 to 9 p.m. in Arena Park, from 5 to 8 p.m. at One City at 610 Independence Street, and 7 to 11 p.m. at 20 North Pacific.

There's been a lot of interest, organizers said. Vendors will include black-owned businesses and lots of food and music to celebrate the unity and diversity of black culture.

Damontae Maxwell, organizer of the Arena Park celebration, said he wanted to help enlighten the community. "A lot of people don't know about Juneteenth, but this year, after the pandemic and later protests, I wanted to bring people together."

More than 300 people have responded to the event post on Facebook, Maxwell said.

"This is big for me," he said. As a full-time worker and musician, Maxwell said he's always looking for ways to get involved with some type of change. "I see a lot of my favorite musicians who have done great things for their communities. Who am I to not want to do that, to not want to help out?"

Maxwell said before COVID-19, he'd planned a big community barbecue in April, but that didn't work out. Instead, the Juneteenth celebration at Arena Park will give people a place to celebrate and learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

"It's OK to know we're free, but if we continue to reach one another, that's even better," Maxwell said.

At Arena Park, revelers can expect free food and a DJ will play music. Black artists will display some art, and educational information will be posted. Other fun events were still in the planning phase Monday.

At One City's festivities, organizers Kaleisha Walker and Michele Jackson said they've had an "outpouring" of vendors excited to join in.

Michele Jackson, left, and Kaleisha Walker pose for a portrait Tuesday at ServPro in Cape Girardeau. Marybeth Niederkorn

Airbrush artist Malcolm McCrae's Pollination Station art bus (that is, a passenger bus outfitted as a mobile art station) will be there, as will Rev. Byron Bonner's True-Que Barbecue, and Sweet Treats. Jackson's African Cultural Collective will be there too -- it started as her selling dashikis and jewelry with an educational spin, and it's grown into her working to spread the beauty and complexity of traditional and modern African dress and art.

"I try to put myself in white spaces, so I'm bringing black culture to people who are not exposed to it," Jackson said. "I also try to promote other businesses. There's a big enough table for all of us."

Jackson wants black culture to be seen not as foreign or bad, but as central to the American way of life.

"Black culture is very much American culture," Jackson said.

Walker noted that the One City celebration will have some free food, and vendors will also be selling dishes.

Walker and Jackson both volunteer at One City, which is how they met -- and both said they admire One City's mission to bring about racial reconciliation.

Music and fun are also planned at One City, and unveiling a donated Little Free Library that will house books by and about African American history and culture.

Over at 20 North Pacific, a two-day Juneteenth celebration is planned. From 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, there's a cookout at the facility. Then, at 10 a.m. Saturday, a yoga session will be held, then an African dance and hip-hop HIIT celebration.

Organizer Paris Newson said the 20 North gallery Juneteenth celebration will be an authentic celebration of black culture, and will help clear up some misconceptions around the ending of slavery.