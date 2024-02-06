Cedric The Entertainer bringing a benefit show to Cape Girardeau

During a livestream interview, Cedric Kyles, known at Cedric The Entertainer, said his upcoming Saturday, March 23, benefit show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau will be special.

"I don't get to perform in regions and areas like this very much. So I want people to know that, yes, I will be in the house, and you will have a good time, and it will be worth your trip," he said.

Kyles said he would love for people to come from all the way up and all the way down, such as Caruthersville, New Madrid, and St. Louis for this show.

He grew up in the area and said this upcoming show he hopes will resonate with those from the area on a personal level, as his show is authentically him and he talks about his life experiences.