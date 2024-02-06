Cedric The Entertainer bringing a benefit show to Cape Girardeau

During a livestream interview, Cedric Kyles, known at Cedric The Entertainer, said his upcoming Saturday, March 23, benefit show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau will be special.
"I don't get to perform in regions and areas like this very much. So I want people to know that, yes, I will be in the house, and you will have a good time, and it will be worth your trip," he said.
Kyles said he would love for people to come from all the way up and all the way down, such as Caruthersville, New Madrid, and St. Louis for this show.
He grew up in the area and said this upcoming show he hopes will resonate with those from the area on a personal level, as his show is authentically him and he talks about his life experiences.
"I do have many small things to say about the area, things that are my experiences, and hopefully some of these things will ring true to the audience and I'll get to hit some familiar buttons that'll make people go, 'Oh, yeah, he knows what he's talking about.' You know, so that's what I think people enjoy."
Kyles graduated from SEMO in 1987, and while he has been in Hollywood working on his different projects, he still keeps tabs on the university from time to time. He said he often talks to the administrators, and they are the main ways he stays connected to SEMO.
"That whole area means a lot to me, just kind of growing up, you hear about it in the news. All the different little cities throughout that connection. So to be able to come back, to be able to offer something, give back to the area, it's a big motivation."
Cedric The Entertainer's show is a benefit show for SEMO scholarships.
Tickets may be purchased at www.semo.evenue.net/events/CEDRIC.
