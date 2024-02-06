All sections
NewsJanuary 5, 2023

Cause of Jackson Lanes fire likely was electrical

The cause of the fire at Jackson Lanes is likely electrical, according to insurance investigators. Jackson fire marshal Randy Davis said it will be a few weeks before an official report is filed by the Missouri state fire marshal. The bowling alley, which had been open for more than 60 years, caught fire in the early morning hours Dec. 28. No one was in the building at the time of the fire...

Nathan English
Fire crews stand outside of Jackson Lanes in the aftermath of the Dec. 28 fire that caused a complete loss for the bowling alley.
Fire crews stand outside of Jackson Lanes in the aftermath of the Dec. 28 fire that caused a complete loss for the bowling alley.Submitted

The cause of the fire at Jackson Lanes is likely electrical, according to insurance investigators.

Jackson fire marshal Randy Davis said it will be a few weeks before an official report is filed by the Missouri state fire marshal.

The bowling alley, which had been open for more than 60 years, caught fire in the early morning hours Dec. 28. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The blaze was put out by Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Fruitland fire crews later that morning. According to a Facebook post from Jackson Lanes on the same day, the bowling alley is looking at a complete loss.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

