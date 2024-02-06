Cause of Jackson Lanes fire likely was electrical

The cause of the fire at Jackson Lanes is likely electrical, according to insurance investigators.
Jackson fire marshal Randy Davis said it will be a few weeks before an official report is filed by the Missouri state fire marshal.
The bowling alley, which had been open for more than 60 years, caught fire in the early morning hours Dec. 28. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
The blaze was put out by Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Fruitland fire crews later that morning. According to a Facebook post from Jackson Lanes on the same day, the bowling alley is looking at a complete loss.
