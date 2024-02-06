All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 27, 2018
Catholic Supply attack suspect makes first court appearance
ST. LOUIS -- The man accused of sexually assaulting two women and fatally shooting another at a Catholic store in suburban St. Louis has requested a public defender. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 53-year-old Thomas Bruce appeared for his first court appearance in shackles Monday and said little while the 17 charges against him were read...
Associated Press
Thomas Bruce
Thomas Bruce

ST. LOUIS -- The man accused of sexually assaulting two women and fatally shooting another at a Catholic store in suburban St. Louis has requested a public defender.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 53-year-old Thomas Bruce appeared for his first court appearance in shackles Monday and said little while the 17 charges against him were read.

He told the judge he hasn't spoken to a lawyer and requested a public defender.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bruce of rural Jefferson County is charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering.

Prosecutors allege he entered the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin on Nov. 19 and tried to force three women to perform sex acts on him. Investigators say 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs was fatally shot when she refused.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy