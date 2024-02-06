All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 24, 2023

Catholic food pantry named in Cape Girardeau

The new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau, which opened in October, has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died Oct. 19, 2015. Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese since 2016, will be present for a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, dedication and blessing of the pantry in Zerr's memory at 141 S. Frederick St., across from St. Mary's Cathedral. An open house of the facility will follow...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died in 2015. The pantry, which succeeded an older facility that has since been demolished, has been open since October.
Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died in 2015. The pantry, which succeeded an older facility that has since been demolished, has been open since October.

The new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau, which opened in October, has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died Oct. 19, 2015.

Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese since 2016, will be present for a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, dedication and blessing of the pantry in Zerr's memory at 141 S. Frederick St., across from St. Mary's Cathedral. An open house of the facility will follow.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"As I retire, I would like for people who have touched my life to continue to be faithful to the faith and continue to contribute to the Catholic Food Pantry," Zerr said in an April 14, 2013, interview that appeared in the Southeast Missourian.

Zerr, a native of St. Charles County, Missouri, served in the religious life for 59 years. She was an educator in 12 schools in Missouri and Illinois, and taught at St. Mary's from 1964 to 1968. She returned to Cape Girardeau in 1989. At her retirement, she had oversight for the church's Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy