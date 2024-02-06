Catholic food pantry named in Cape Girardeau

The new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau, which opened in October, has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died Oct. 19, 2015.
Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese since 2016, will be present for a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, dedication and blessing of the pantry in Zerr's memory at 141 S. Frederick St., across from St. Mary's Cathedral. An open house of the facility will follow.
"As I retire, I would like for people who have touched my life to continue to be faithful to the faith and continue to contribute to the Catholic Food Pantry," Zerr said in an April 14, 2013, interview that appeared in the Southeast Missourian.
Zerr, a native of St. Charles County, Missouri, served in the religious life for 59 years. She was an educator in 12 schools in Missouri and Illinois, and taught at St. Mary's from 1964 to 1968. She returned to Cape Girardeau in 1989. At her retirement, she had oversight for the church's Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program.
