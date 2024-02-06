Catholic food pantry named in Cape Girardeau

The new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau, which opened in October, has been named for Sister Lucille M. Zerr, who died Oct. 19, 2015.

Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese since 2016, will be present for a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, dedication and blessing of the pantry in Zerr's memory at 141 S. Frederick St., across from St. Mary's Cathedral. An open house of the facility will follow.