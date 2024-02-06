Catholic churches in Cape to begin holding Masses this week

Catholic churches in Cape Girardeau will be reopening for Masses this week after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Mary’s Cathedral, 615 William St., and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, announced they will offer daily Mass again beginning today.
Both parishes will have daily and weekend Masses with limited seating to comply with social distancing guidelines. The parishes stated they will also provide hand sanitizer at the churches and ask that parishioners wear face masks.
More details about Mass times, which services will be livestreamed, Holy Communion, church cleanings and social distancing procedures for St. Mary’s may be found at www.stmarycathedral.net and www.facebook.com/stmarycathedralcapegirardeau and for St. Vincent de Paul at www.svcape.com and www.facebook.com/svcape.
Old St. Vincent’s Church, 119 S Spanish St., announced on its Facebook page Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, with more details to come at www.oldstvincents.org and www.facebook.com/OldStVincentsChurch.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.