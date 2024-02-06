All sections
NewsMay 18, 2020

Catholic churches in Cape to begin holding Masses this week

Southeast Missourian
The Rev. Allan Saunders distributes ashes during a lunchtime Ash Wednesday Mass on Feb. 10, 2016, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.
Catholic churches in Cape Girardeau will be reopening for Masses this week after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Mary’s Cathedral, 615 William St., and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, announced they will offer daily Mass again beginning today.

Both parishes will have daily and weekend Masses with limited seating to comply with social distancing guidelines. The parishes stated they will also provide hand sanitizer at the churches and ask that parishioners wear face masks.

More details about Mass times, which services will be livestreamed, Holy Communion, church cleanings and social distancing procedures for St. Mary’s may be found at www.stmarycathedral.net and www.facebook.com/stmarycathedralcapegirardeau and for St. Vincent de Paul at www.svcape.com and www.facebook.com/svcape.

Old St. Vincent’s Church, 119 S Spanish St., announced on its Facebook page Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, with more details to come at www.oldstvincents.org and www.facebook.com/OldStVincentsChurch.

