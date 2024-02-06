Catholic churches in Cape to begin holding Masses this week

Both parishes will have daily and weekend Masses with limited seating to comply with social distancing guidelines. The parishes stated they will also provide hand sanitizer at the churches and ask that parishioners wear face masks.

More details about Mass times, which services will be livestreamed, Holy Communion, church cleanings and social distancing procedures for St. Mary’s may be found at www.stmarycathedral.net and www.facebook.com/stmarycathedralcapegirardeau and for St. Vincent de Paul at www.svcape.com and www.facebook.com/svcape.

Old St. Vincent’s Church, 119 S Spanish St., announced on its Facebook page Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, with more details to come at www.oldstvincents.org and www.facebook.com/OldStVincentsChurch.