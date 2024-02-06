Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri received a sizable grant that will help the organization complete its Lifehouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau.

The religious organization received $2.5 million from the Community Revitalization Grant Program from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, according to a news release from Catholic Charities.

"This funding fulfills an investment in the Cape Girardeau region and demonstrates the power of partnership as we work to provide services for those vulnerable and in need," Ken Palermo, executive director for the organization, said in the release.