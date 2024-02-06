Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its second annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus later this summer.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St., in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets for Mississippi Mingle will cost $10 per person, which will get people 21 and older an alcoholic beverage and for 20 and younger a nonalcoholic beverage.

Mississippi Mingle event coordinator Jill Guise said the idea of the event came up when both Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and Cape Girardeau Knights of Columbus thought of doing a "big church picnic."