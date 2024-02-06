Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its second annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus later this summer.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St., in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets for Mississippi Mingle will cost $10 per person, which will get people 21 and older an alcoholic beverage and for 20 and younger a nonalcoholic beverage.
Mississippi Mingle event coordinator Jill Guise said the idea of the event came up when both Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and Cape Girardeau Knights of Columbus thought of doing a "big church picnic."
She said the event will have music from the Father Kelly Band, Whitewater Bluegrass Band and Mike Renick. The event will feature food trucks and activities for children.
"This is not just a Catholic event," Guise said. "We're working hard to get community members invited and make sure everybody knows about it."
Guise said the event will raise funds for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau.
"(LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home) will serve homeless pregnant women and their young children or babies," she said.
Sponsors for the event include Knights of Columbus, KFVS12, Kohlfeld Distributing Inc., Navigate Building Solutions, JP Sides Mazda and CPU Inc.
