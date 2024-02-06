Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri aims to help homeless veterans

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is stepping up a program to help veterans and their families struggling with housing insecurity, bolstered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds available through June.

Jeremy Rowland, regional director of CCSOMO who is based in Cape Girardeau, said because of COVID-19, veterans and their families are especially vulnerable.

Rowland said the program is meant to keep veterans and their families in current housing situations, by assisting with utility payments, for example, or placing those who are already homeless into a hotel or motel while CCSOMO case workers locate and work with landlords to find a more permanent solution.

Carrie Hall, a case manager in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, said the need has doubled in recent weeks.

Maura Taylor, executive director for CCSOMO, said this program has been ongoing for five years in 36 counties in southern Missouri.

“We serve typically 125 homeless, or those at risk of homelessness, veterans a year,” Taylor said. “This new money we have for the next two months will allow us to really make some huge impacts.”