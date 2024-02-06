Catholic Charities builds garden boxes for Parkview State School

Members of the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri construction team built raised garden boxes Tuesday, Oct. 17, for the students at Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau.

Parkview State School is part of the Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled. The school's mission is to ensure students learn authentic skills in a safe environment and to be productive and integrated into their home, community and work.

Jeremy Rowland, regional director of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO), said when he and his team learned of Parkview's need, they decided they could help.

"They had done all the research and found exactly what they wanted," Rowland said. "I showed that to our construction manager and he said he could build it and that we even had enough Menards points to pay for the materials."

Rowland said the garden boxes would be 8 feet long and raised high enough so students in wheelchairs would be able to get close enough to work with the plants.

Brynn Wilkins, principal of Parkview State School, said she and the teachers are grateful to CCSOMO for the donation and volunteering their services. She said the garden boxes will be used as an expansion of what they teach and will give the students the opportunity to put into practice what they've been learning.