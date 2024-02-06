Catholic Charities builds garden boxes for Parkview State School

Members of the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri construction team built raised garden boxes Tuesday, Oct. 17, for the students at Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau.
Parkview State School is part of the Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled. The school's mission is to ensure students learn authentic skills in a safe environment and to be productive and integrated into their home, community and work.
Jeremy Rowland, regional director of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO), said when he and his team learned of Parkview's need, they decided they could help.
"They had done all the research and found exactly what they wanted," Rowland said. "I showed that to our construction manager and he said he could build it and that we even had enough Menards points to pay for the materials."
Rowland said the garden boxes would be 8 feet long and raised high enough so students in wheelchairs would be able to get close enough to work with the plants.
Brynn Wilkins, principal of Parkview State School, said she and the teachers are grateful to CCSOMO for the donation and volunteering their services. She said the garden boxes will be used as an expansion of what they teach and will give the students the opportunity to put into practice what they've been learning.
"A lot of our program has to do with teaching functional skills," Wilkins said. "We work on learning different job skills, and this will add into that by teaching them how to farm and harvest plants that could possibly be their own food when they're out on their own."
Wilkins said what the students learn could also translate into job skills for after graduation.
Billy Moses, senior construction specialist, said he enjoyed using his skills to help those in need.
"Especially the young kids," Moses said. "Every day is a new experience. It's a privilege and let's us give back a little."
Casi Kilburn, construction specialist, agreed and said she likes when her work "makes people smile and be happy."
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri was established in 2009 and according to its website, CCSOMO.org, has over 15 programs and services that help families and individuals achieve long-term success. The website states CCSOMO seeks to improve the lives of the vulnerable by providing quality and compassionate social services and comprehensive medical and educational services.
