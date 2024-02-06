Missouri's Catholic bishops want Gov. Mike Parson to halt the scheduled execution of convicted murderer Russell Bucklew and reduce his sentence to life in prison.

Bishop Edward Rice of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is one of four bishops who signed a publicly issued statement this week seeking to spare Bucklew's life.

Bucklew is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 1 for killing a man in Cape Girardeau County more than 23 years ago.

Gov. Parson's office did not respond by Wednesday afternoon to voice and email messages asking if he would agree to the bishops' request as well as seeking his position on the death penalty in general.

But as a state senator in 2016, Parson, a former sheriff, voiced support for the death penalty.

Pope Francis has called for the "global abolition of the death penalty," the bishops wrote.

"As Catholic bishops, we have consistently opposed the use of the death penalty. Evidence shows that the death penalty is often unfair and biased in its application," they wrote.

"By ending the use of the death penalty, we can hopefully begin to break the cycle of violence," the bishops added.

Bucklew's "particular medical situation warrants special consideration," the bishops wrote.

The ACLU, in a series of tweets, also called for Parson to grant clemency to Bucklew. The organization set up an online petition to "stop the torturous exeution of Rusty Bucklew." As of Wednesday afternoon, 43,000 people had supported the petition.

Bucklew's execution date has been set three times previously but halted over concerns about his medical condition. The condition, cavernous hemangioma, causes blood-filled tumors to grow in his head, neck and throat.

His attorney has said the tumors could burst during execution by lethal injection, causing him to choke on his own blood.

In March 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay of execution just before the lethal injection was set to begin. It was the second such stay issued by the high court on behalf of Bucklew in four years.