Catch & Release at Capaha Park

Remington Rueseler, 10, of Cape Girardeau goes fishing with his father, Ryan Rueseler, during Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation's Youth Catch & Release event Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Cody Hinkebein, Cape Jaycee golf course manager, said the fishing event, where children received a free T-shirt and lunch, was sponsored by the Cape Jaycees and Academy Sports + Outdoors. He said there were also prizes for biggest and smallest fish. Jacob Wiegand