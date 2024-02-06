Catch of the day at Capaha Park

Marty Carter catches a tiny bluegill Tuesday at the Capaha Park lagoon in Cape Girardeau. Carter, owner of a lawn service, quit for the day when a soaking rainstorm moved through. "When I can't mow, I go fishing," he said. His brother, Shon Carter, witnessed the catch before the two decided to pack it in.
Marty Carter catches a tiny bluegill Tuesday at the Capaha Park lagoon in Cape Girardeau. Carter, owner of a lawn service, quit for the day when a soaking rainstorm moved through. "When I can't mow, I go fishing," he said. His brother, Shon Carter, witnessed the catch before the two decided to pack it in.Fred Lynch