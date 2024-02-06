Every year, monarch butterflies migrate 2,500 miles from North America to Central Mexico for the winter. Catch the action Sept 18 at the Cache River State Natural Area.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a butterfly tagging and capturing event at the Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center from 10 a.m to noon Sept. 18.

Attendees will learn how to identify butterflies, and tag and release butterflies. A presentation will be held on the natural history of the monarch butterfly.