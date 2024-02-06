All sections
NewsSeptember 3, 2021

Catch and tag butterflies at free event by Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center

Every year, monarch butterflies migrate 2,500 miles from North America to Central Mexico for the winter. Catch the action Sept 18 at the Cache River State Natural Area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a butterfly tagging and capturing event at the Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center from 10 a.m to noon Sept. 18...

Monica Obradovic
A monarch butterfly spreads its wings while taking a rest in June here in Southeast Missouri.
A monarch butterfly spreads its wings while taking a rest in June here in Southeast Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

Every year, monarch butterflies migrate 2,500 miles from North America to Central Mexico for the winter. Catch the action Sept 18 at the Cache River State Natural Area.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a butterfly tagging and capturing event at the Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center from 10 a.m to noon Sept. 18.

Attendees will learn how to identify butterflies, and tag and release butterflies. A presentation will be held on the natural history of the monarch butterfly.

The event, called "Monarch Butterflies, What a Journey!" is free and open to all ages.

Other exhibits in the Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center will be open for attendees to view. The center is a nature and natural history museum in the Cache River Wetlands near Cypress, Illinois.

The Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center will provide nets and host more events on the monarch butterfly through October. Call (618) 657-2064 for more information.

Local News
