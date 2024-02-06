Casting calls for zombie film announced

Ever wanted to be in a zombie movie? An opportunity is coming.

Framework Productions is producing "Herd," a horror feature film, and will be conducting a casting call for background actors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau. Another casting call will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Producers are seeking local people (18 years or older) to be background actors in Poplar Bluff, where the film will begin production during the first week of April. The background characters needed include militia, farmers, hunters, college students and zombies.