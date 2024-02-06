All sections
NewsMarch 18, 2022

Casting calls for zombie film announced

Ever wanted to be in a zombie movie? An opportunity is coming. Framework Productions is producing "Herd," a horror feature film, and will be conducting a casting call for background actors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau. Another casting call will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Ever wanted to be in a zombie movie? An opportunity is coming.

Framework Productions is producing "Herd," a horror feature film, and will be conducting a casting call for background actors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau. Another casting call will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Producers are seeking local people (18 years or older) to be background actors in Poplar Bluff, where the film will begin production during the first week of April. The background characters needed include militia, farmers, hunters, college students and zombies.

Filming begins April 2 and concludes April 28, and the background actors will work for one to two days during that time. Dates and times will be given to selected groups and a brief "zombie school" lesson will be presented to those chosen for the film.

Production requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be considered; rapid COVID tests will be administered upon arrival on set.

The website for the film is www.herd.film.

For more information for the local casting dates, contact Jim Dufek, Southeast Missouri State University Department of Mass Media, at jdufek@semo.edu or (573) 651-2484.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

