Cassatt, Biester, Ostrowski file for public administrator's office

The passing of Cape Girardeau County's longtime Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel on April 13, 2024 reopened candidate filing to succeed her in that office. From Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17, interested candidates could file to run.

An election for a new public administrator will be held during the primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The public administrator manages the assets and estates of individuals who have been declared by courts as being unable to take care of them on their own. There are currently around 160 such people in Cape Girardeau County. Public administrators handle all their financial, legal and medical decisions.

Three individuals filed to run for the office. They all needed to provide proof of identification, a $100 filing fee and a signed affidavit from a Missouri-authorized surety company indicating they meet the bond requirements of the Office of Public Administrator.

Laura Cassatt

Laura Cassatt of Oak Ridge currently serves as the acting public administrator, having been sworn in on Monday, April 22. She started working under Reitzel in October 2023. This will be her first time running for political office. She is running as a Republican.

“I’ve always cared for people,” she said. “I always want to take care of others, help where I can.”

Cassatt cited volunteering with her son’s sports programs and helping take care of her ailing grandparents when she was younger as examples of this.

“I still to this day make sure my family is taken care of in any way that I can, and my people that I take care of that are with the public administrator, they’re not just people I am guardian and conservator for. I look at them as my family,” she said. “Sometimes all they have is me, so I make sure to take care of them as I want my family to be taken care of.”

She said she aims to take care of people emotionally, financially, medically and mentally to ensure they can thrive in life.

“We don’t want someone to be always under the guardian and conservator of a public administrator,” Cassatt said. “There are people in life who can’t help it, they kind of have to be because of their mental or emotional state, but there are some people that can be restored and I want anyone and everyone who can be restored and be back with family … I am all for that.”

She said the most important aspect of the office would be making sure people have everything they need to succeed, such as insurance and resources.

A graduate of Oak Ridge High School and Mineral Area College, Cassatt has helped build Drury Hotels across the country and worked with KASTEN masonry sales in both a customer service and freight coordinator position.