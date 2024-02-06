All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 17, 2024

Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger

Cape Girardeau honors late Mayor Harry Rediger by naming the Century Casino entrance to "Rediger Parkway". His contributions to the city's development, including the casino and Transportation Trust Fund, were celebrated.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
From left, former Cape Girardeau Mayors Jay Knudtson, Bob Fox and Albert Spradling, and former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner stand around the Rediger Parkway sign as the City of Cape Girardeau named the Century Casino entrance at Main Street and North Spanish Street after former Mayor Harry Rediger on Monday, Dec. 16, at City Hall.
From left, former Cape Girardeau Mayors Jay Knudtson, Bob Fox and Albert Spradling, and former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner stand around the Rediger Parkway sign as the City of Cape Girardeau named the Century Casino entrance at Main Street and North Spanish Street after former Mayor Harry Rediger on Monday, Dec. 16, at City Hall.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The entrance to Century Casino Cape Girardeau, at Main and North Spanish Street, was named "Rediger Parkway" on Monday, Dec. 16, during the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting at City Hall.

Retired and former city officials gathered at the City Council meeting to recognize the life and achievements of former Mayor Harry Rediger, who died Sept. 22 at the age of 86. Rediger served eight years as mayor, from 2010 to 2018.

Current Mayor Stacy Kinder said naming the entrance was part of recognizing Rediger's service to the city.

"We naturally thought of all the facilities and the initiatives and things that he was supportive of, ever involved in ... that list is pretty long, but one stands out, as mentioned as the Century Casino. It's hard to imagine the casino even being in Cape without Harry's support, his passion, his influence on that project, like so many others," Kinder said at the council meeting.

Former Mayors Albert Spradling, Jay Knudtson and Bob Fox, as well as former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner gave remarks about Rediger at the meeting and helped unveil the new Rediger Parkway street sign.

The former city officials recalled personal stories about Rediger and spoke about his list of achievements as a civil servant.

Spradling said Rediger became the "preeminent person" on the gambling and casino issue.

"He was instrumental in developing the current casino, and it has been a thriving success, but that was because Harry's dedication and his belief in the development of this city on an economic development plan and business plan," Spradling said at the meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Spradling said another initiative Rediger was passionate about was the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). He said Rediger served on the first TTF committee.

Kinder also made a city proclamation that the Transportation Trust Fund committee is to be forever named as the Harry Rediger Transportation Trust Fund.

Knudtson spoke about how important the fund was to Rediger.

"It is an incredibly important initiative that Harry was the mastermind behind, and I find it so fascinating that within that title is "trust". Because trust is what Harry Rediger was all about and trust is what that initiative is all about," Knudtson said. "Harry stood for trust."

Fox called Rediger a "visionary leader" of Cape Girardeau. He said TTF is bolstered by a sales tax, and much of that sales tax is paid by others from outside the city.

Fox said Rediger was involved with the development of Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, SportsPlex and Shawnee Park Center, which have led to more visitors in Cape Girardeau.

Mehner said going back to the 1980s, he'd been involved in committees with Rediger, saying he became one of his best friends.

"This man was unbelievable to watch. He was a tremendous leader and he had a great, great impact on this community long term," Mehner said.

Story Tags
Century Casino
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for draina...
NewsDec. 16
Gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy