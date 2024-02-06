The entrance to Century Casino Cape Girardeau, at Main and North Spanish Street, was named "Rediger Parkway" on Monday, Dec. 16, during the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting at City Hall.

Retired and former city officials gathered at the City Council meeting to recognize the life and achievements of former Mayor Harry Rediger, who died Sept. 22 at the age of 86. Rediger served eight years as mayor, from 2010 to 2018.

Current Mayor Stacy Kinder said naming the entrance was part of recognizing Rediger's service to the city.

"We naturally thought of all the facilities and the initiatives and things that he was supportive of, ever involved in ... that list is pretty long, but one stands out, as mentioned as the Century Casino. It's hard to imagine the casino even being in Cape without Harry's support, his passion, his influence on that project, like so many others," Kinder said at the council meeting.

Former Mayors Albert Spradling, Jay Knudtson and Bob Fox, as well as former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner gave remarks about Rediger at the meeting and helped unveil the new Rediger Parkway street sign.

The former city officials recalled personal stories about Rediger and spoke about his list of achievements as a civil servant.

Spradling said Rediger became the "preeminent person" on the gambling and casino issue.

"He was instrumental in developing the current casino, and it has been a thriving success, but that was because Harry's dedication and his belief in the development of this city on an economic development plan and business plan," Spradling said at the meeting.