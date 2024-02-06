The entrance to Century Casino Cape Girardeau, at Main and North Spanish Street, was named "Rediger Parkway" on Monday, Dec. 16, during the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting at City Hall.
Retired and former city officials gathered at the City Council meeting to recognize the life and achievements of former Mayor Harry Rediger, who died Sept. 22 at the age of 86. Rediger served eight years as mayor, from 2010 to 2018.
Current Mayor Stacy Kinder said naming the entrance was part of recognizing Rediger's service to the city.
"We naturally thought of all the facilities and the initiatives and things that he was supportive of, ever involved in ... that list is pretty long, but one stands out, as mentioned as the Century Casino. It's hard to imagine the casino even being in Cape without Harry's support, his passion, his influence on that project, like so many others," Kinder said at the council meeting.
Former Mayors Albert Spradling, Jay Knudtson and Bob Fox, as well as former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner gave remarks about Rediger at the meeting and helped unveil the new Rediger Parkway street sign.
The former city officials recalled personal stories about Rediger and spoke about his list of achievements as a civil servant.
Spradling said Rediger became the "preeminent person" on the gambling and casino issue.
"He was instrumental in developing the current casino, and it has been a thriving success, but that was because Harry's dedication and his belief in the development of this city on an economic development plan and business plan," Spradling said at the meeting.
Spradling said another initiative Rediger was passionate about was the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). He said Rediger served on the first TTF committee.
Kinder also made a city proclamation that the Transportation Trust Fund committee is to be forever named as the Harry Rediger Transportation Trust Fund.
Knudtson spoke about how important the fund was to Rediger.
"It is an incredibly important initiative that Harry was the mastermind behind, and I find it so fascinating that within that title is "trust". Because trust is what Harry Rediger was all about and trust is what that initiative is all about," Knudtson said. "Harry stood for trust."
Fox called Rediger a "visionary leader" of Cape Girardeau. He said TTF is bolstered by a sales tax, and much of that sales tax is paid by others from outside the city.
Fox said Rediger was involved with the development of Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, SportsPlex and Shawnee Park Center, which have led to more visitors in Cape Girardeau.
Mehner said going back to the 1980s, he'd been involved in committees with Rediger, saying he became one of his best friends.
"This man was unbelievable to watch. He was a tremendous leader and he had a great, great impact on this community long term," Mehner said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.