Casey's set to begin annual Cash for Classrooms grant campaign

Casey's has started their fourth annual Cash for Classrooms grant program benefiting schools across the company's 16-state footprint.

Casey's is encouraging Cape Girardeau residents to gather around registers and donate their change toward the program from Aug. 2 to Sept. 5, 2023.

"Since 2020, Casey's has raised $3 million for students, families and educators. Applications for Cash for Classrooms grants open in October, and the grants from $3,000 to $50,000 for K-12 schools across Casey's footprint," Casey's Emma Kramer stated in a news release.

A news release states that in the last three years Casey's awarded more than 250 grants across their 16 states and specifically awarded 79 grants in 2022.