Casey's set to begin annual Cash for Classrooms grant campaign

Casey's has started their fourth annual Cash for Classrooms grant program benefiting schools across the company's 16-state footprint.
Casey's is encouraging Cape Girardeau residents to gather around registers and donate their change toward the program from Aug. 2 to Sept. 5, 2023.
"Since 2020, Casey's has raised $3 million for students, families and educators. Applications for Cash for Classrooms grants open in October, and the grants from $3,000 to $50,000 for K-12 schools across Casey's footprint," Casey's Emma Kramer stated in a news release.
A news release states that in the last three years Casey's awarded more than 250 grants across their 16 states and specifically awarded 79 grants in 2022.
Katie Petru, director of Communications and Community at Casey's, stated in the release that through the program they are able to help schools bring "meaningful projects and innovative initiatives to life".
"With the generosity of Casey's guests each year at the register and our partnership with LIFEWTR, we fuel our mission to help improve the lives of students and educators in our local communities," Petru said.
Examples of the grants awarded and what they were used for include a $10,000 grant awarded to St. Francis Area Schools in Minnesota gave students access to take home books, Athens (Illinois) Community School District's $20,000 grant gave students access to new smartboards and a $50,000 grant awarded to Bonnie Grimes Elementary School in Arkansas gave them the ability to purchase an ADA-accessible playground.
The 2023 grant application process will be open in October at caseys.com/community and is available for K-12 public, not-for-profit and private schools.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.