NewsFebruary 11, 2022
Casey's and Feeding America partner to fight hunger
Casey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased food insecurity in the United States...
Beau Nations
Food bank workers in Iowa fill bags with potatoes, one of the food items included in the donation boxes given to those in need.
Submitted by Casey's

Casey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger.

The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased food insecurity in the United States.

According to Feeding America's website, "38 million people face hunger in the U.S. -- including more than 12 million children. Hunger knows no boundaries -- it touches every community in the U.S., including your own."

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the country.

Customers of Casey's can round up their dollar amounts to donate to Feeding America during their transactions. Each dollar raised equates to 10 meals for individuals in need. In 2020, Casey's and Feeding America donated a total of 15 million meals from the partnership.

The two organizations' goal for 2022 has increased to 17 million. Katie Petru, Casey's director of communications and community, said the team at Casey's is hopeful they can reach their new goal.

"We're very hopeful. Our team members in our stores are helping ask our guests to participate, and we find our guests are willing to give," Petru said. "We're hopeful that we can surpass what we achieved last time. Every campaign is a little different, so we are obviously working very hard to meet the goal."

The donation campaign began Feb. 2 and will continue until March 1. The donated contributions will be dispersed among 52 local food bank partners within Casey's 16 statewide footprint, including areas around Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri.

This year, Casey's has also partnered with the clothing line Raygun to offer customers their choice of four T-shirts for its #HEREFORGOOD campaign. The shirts are available on Raygun's website and cost $20 -- $5 from each purchase goes to Feeding America.

"The best way to get involved is to come shop at Casey's and to round up your funds. That's the most direct and immediate way you can give, and the Raygun T-shirts are a really fun piece to it," Petru said. "Where the dollars and the meals actually have an impact is where Casey's guests and community are shopping. The point here is this is really a local impact, and we feel like it's really important given our very local footprint."

For more information on the campaign, visit the group's websites, www.caseys.com and www.feedingamerica.org.

#HEREFORGOOD T-shirt purchases can be made on Raygun's website, www.raygunsite.com.

