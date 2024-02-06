Casey's and Feeding America partner to fight hunger

Casey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger.

The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased food insecurity in the United States.

According to Feeding America's website, "38 million people face hunger in the U.S. -- including more than 12 million children. Hunger knows no boundaries -- it touches every community in the U.S., including your own."

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the country.

Customers of Casey's can round up their dollar amounts to donate to Feeding America during their transactions. Each dollar raised equates to 10 meals for individuals in need. In 2020, Casey's and Feeding America donated a total of 15 million meals from the partnership.

The two organizations' goal for 2022 has increased to 17 million. Katie Petru, Casey's director of communications and community, said the team at Casey's is hopeful they can reach their new goal.