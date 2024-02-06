An English major, newspaper archives, DNA samples and a family tree converged to help solve the identity of bones collected by the Cape Girardeau coroner’s office in 1980.

They were identified as Louis Charles Borchers of Gordonville.

It’s somewhat unclear how the remains came to be unknown. The investigation revealed that at one point the identity of the skeleton was known by the coroner’s office. But all Jennifer Bengtson, professor of history and anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University knows, is that the bones had no identity when she discovered them. The bones were not labeled.

“The story of this guy is that his bones were in a closet when I started working here, but I don’t think it’s an uncommon thing,” Bengtson said. “There’s bones everywhere in this country. Most universities, coroner’s offices, there are bones from decades ago that no one ever knew who these people were and they’re often donated to universities so students can learn from them.”

Bengtson and her students began trying to solve the mystery.

Bengtson said the department sent samples to Othram, a DNA lab that concentrates on missing person cases. The DNA was put into a database to see whether family connections could be found.

“The DNA wasn’t great, but it was good enough to build a sequence and to build somewhat of a family tree,” she said. “We did contact someone that we thought would be a relative of his. It was a distant relative, but we didn’t get anywhere with that. We had last names, but you go back a couple of generations and there are so many names. We didn’t really know what to do, and I’d pretty much given up hope.”

Bengtson said they found a file in the crime lab that described the remains. The report said the remains were in the coroner’s possession in 1980.

SEMO senior student Hannah Fulton took that information and began researching. Fulton, a double major in anthropology and English, worked on the case as an independent study project. She preferred the research side of the work more than the physical nature of working with bones, Bengtson said.

Fulton didn’t originally know that Borchers had probably died in February 1980. The records they found associated with the body had a date of October 1980. Fulton said she began reading in the archives about how hot it was in the summer of 1980, and began to wonder if weather played a factor in the death. Most Southeast Missourian articles are not available prior to the 1990s online. But non-searchable copies of the newspaper can be found in the Google Archives. Researchers have to scroll through individual copies rather than using search terms. Fulton, starting in June, began scouring headlines, looking for stories involving found remains.