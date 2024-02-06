CASA volunteers raise voices of children in court through pandemic

A not-for-profit in Southeast Missouri wants to give a voice to children who survive abuse or neglect.

Voices for Children, or CASA of Southeast Missouri, celebrated its 30th anniversary of service in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties late last year. The volunteer-led organization trains court appointed special advocates (CASA) to represent the best interests of children in court.

Voices for Children executive director Sharon Hileman said the organization needs volunteers now more than ever.

"Our greatest need at this time are volunteers," Hileman said.

Voices for Children is the local iteration of the National CASA Association for Children. The not-for-profit organization boasts more than 950 state organizations in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

In total, more than 93,000 volunteers serve as special advocates, according to the national association's website.

CASA of Southeast Missouri saw a plunge in volunteers during the pandemic. Total volunteers dropped from 68 to 55.

"The more volunteers we have, the more children we would be able to serve," Hileman said.

In 2019, the not-for-profit widened its service area to encompass Scott and Mississippi counties.

Court appointed special advocates are volunteers appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who experienced abuse or neglect. All children served by Voices for Children are in the State of Missouri's care.

The organization works closely with the Missouri Children's Division, juvenile offices, and guardians ad litem (child's attorney) to ensure children are heard and receive the appropriate attention and services during their time in foster care.

COVID-19

The pandemic forced volunteers to find creative ways to meet with the children they represent, Hileman said. Volunteers typically meet with their kids once a month.

Teresa Pagano has volunteered with CASA of Southeast Missouri for eight years.

Pagano said she utilized Zoom calls and social distancing to ensure her kids still felt her support.