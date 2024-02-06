CASA volunteers raise voices of children in court through pandemic

A not-for-profit in Southeast Missouri wants to give a voice to children who survive abuse or neglect.
Voices for Children, or CASA of Southeast Missouri, celebrated its 30th anniversary of service in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties late last year. The volunteer-led organization trains court appointed special advocates (CASA) to represent the best interests of children in court.
Voices for Children executive director Sharon Hileman said the organization needs volunteers now more than ever.
"Our greatest need at this time are volunteers," Hileman said.
Voices for Children is the local iteration of the National CASA Association for Children. The not-for-profit organization boasts more than 950 state organizations in 49 states and the District of Columbia.
In total, more than 93,000 volunteers serve as special advocates, according to the national association's website.
CASA of Southeast Missouri saw a plunge in volunteers during the pandemic. Total volunteers dropped from 68 to 55.
"The more volunteers we have, the more children we would be able to serve," Hileman said.
In 2019, the not-for-profit widened its service area to encompass Scott and Mississippi counties.
Court appointed special advocates are volunteers appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who experienced abuse or neglect. All children served by Voices for Children are in the State of Missouri's care.
The organization works closely with the Missouri Children's Division, juvenile offices, and guardians ad litem (child's attorney) to ensure children are heard and receive the appropriate attention and services during their time in foster care.
The pandemic forced volunteers to find creative ways to meet with the children they represent, Hileman said. Volunteers typically meet with their kids once a month.
Teresa Pagano has volunteered with CASA of Southeast Missouri for eight years.
Pagano said she utilized Zoom calls and social distancing to ensure her kids still felt her support.
"Even if you can't hug them, you're still there and you're showing up every month to see them and talk to them," Pagano said.
Isolation for safety from COVID-19 also kept children away from adults who may notice concerning behaviors, according to Hileman.
Children weren't going to school, they weren't going to church or visiting other family members or going to friends' houses to play.
"If they're in an abusive or neglectful household, who is going to see them outside the home during a pandemic to make that hotline call? No one," Hileman said. "Therefore, the number of hotline calls to the Missouri Children's division start to drop."
Despite the pandemic, CASA volunteers in Southeast Missouri served 173 children in 2021.
Volunteers undergo 30 hours of training spread over five weeks to become a CASA.
"Your job is to get to know and advocate for the child," volunteer Steve Brown said. "Figure out what their wants and needs are and how they can express their wants and needs with state systems and the court."
Brown became a CASA five years ago and has served the CASA of Southeast Missouri Board for the past two years.
Brown, a retired audiologist, called his first few experiences as a CASA "eye opening."
He recalled the case of a 14-year-old who entered the foster system after his parents were both absent from his life.
"When he turned 18, he considered leaving [the system], but I convinced him to stay until he at least finished high school," Brown said.
Brown later had the opportunity to watch the boy walk at his high school graduation.
Advocates typically work one case at a time, according to Pagano. She said the work is not for the faint of heart, but the results are rewarding.
"You're helping put a family back together, which is great," Pagano said. "Reunification is always the goal. ... If possible, you want to reunite the family and help a parent get through addiction or homelessness or something like that."
Volunteer information for Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri may be found on the organization's website, www.voicesforchildrensemo.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.