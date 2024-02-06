Carving pumpkins safely — local occupational therapist weighs in

By tradition, Halloween is a scary holiday on the calendar, but cutting yourself while carving a pumpkin may be truly frightening, with potentially long-lasting impact on the victim.

"Nothing is scarier than a hand injury," said Donna Hart Goodson with Premier Physical Therapy, with offices in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Advance, Missouri.

"Every year, I expect to see at least one hand injury that could have been prevented if extra safety measures had been taken when carving a pumpkin," Goodson said. "Most injuries I've seen are from a child or adult holding a wet knife while trying to cut through tough pumpkin skin. The hand slips and a finger gets cut on the knife blade, cutting through vital tendons in the fingers. Unfortunately, therapy for these injuries is generally needed long after Halloween has passed and sometimes results in loss of hand function."

In a news release, Premier said 48% of Halloween injuries in 2021 were related to pumpkin carving — including minor cuts, lacerations, stab and puncture wounds, severed tendons, nerve and ligaments leading to loss of motion, sensation and hand strength.