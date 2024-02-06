Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
A release from Caruthersville Police Department says Zy’Quan Williams, 18, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Cape Girardeau police and troopers of the state Highway Patrol.
Williams was taken to Pemiscot County (Missouri) Justice Center in Caruthersville, where he is being held in connection with the shooting death of Hershal Grant, 19, of Hayti, Missouri.
Grant was shot and killed Sept. 23 in Caruthersville.
The release indicates authorities expect to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
