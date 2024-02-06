Caruthersville man sentenced to prison in methamphetamine case

U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Bobby Black to 77 months in prison Friday.
The 46-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri, resident pleaded guilty in November to six counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one of the counts being conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of the drug.
Beginning Jan. 22, 2020, through March 11, 2020, Black conspired with others and sold methamphetamine through several controlled buys with an undercover agent. Black would agree to meet with the undercover agent at different locations and sell the methamphetamine, according to court documents.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.
