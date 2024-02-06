Caruthersville man dies in Charleston shooting early New Year's Day

CHARLESTON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a Caruthersville man early New Year's Day in Charleston.
About 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, the Charleston Department of Public Safety was notified a person had been shot in the 500 block of West Ada Street, according to Charleston DPS director Robert E. Hearnes. Responding officers found 20-year-old Malik Jones with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but did not survive.
"Investigating officers are following leads and trying to identify any witnesses," Hearnes said. "The investigation is in the early stages and more information will follow."
There are currently no suspects, and no one in custody, Hearnes said. The state Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information concerning the incident may contact Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.
