Carter promoted to districtwide counseling role in Cape schools

Counseling services in the Cape Girardeau School District will be enhanced in the coming school year when Jefferson Elementary counselor and National School Counselor of the Year Olivia Carter is promoted to a districtwide position.

The school district announced last week Carter will serve as its new counselor support specialist, effective July 1. She was named 2021 National School Counselor of the Year in December by the American School Counselor Association based on her counseling innovations and programs, her leadership and advocacy skills, and her contributions to student outcomes.

In her new role, Carter will provide direct support to counselors throughout the school district’s five elementary schools as well as the district’s middle school, junior high school and Central High School.

She will also be responsible for expanding the use of trauma-informed and restorative practices, which, she explained, is a method of reinforcing positive behavior and developing appropriate “community culture” in the classroom.

“A restorative practice is the opposite of traditional discipline, an alternative to suspensions, missing recesses and lunches with peers,” Carter said. “Traditional discipline practices have been leaned upon heavily in some areas because it’s immediate and not time consuming, but research has shown it’s not effective.”

Through restorative practices, faculty and staff work to create peer relationships with students to discuss the harm negative behavior can cause as well as solutions to rectify negative behavior with a goal of creating a “culture of empathy within schools,” Carter said.