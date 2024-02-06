Carter County storm

Van Buren Fire Chief Curt Majors Saturday morning reported a dozen buildings were destroyed and several others damaged in the Carter County communities of Fremont and Van Buren.
“It was a pretty wild night,” Majors said, “Crews are actively clearing county roads today.”
Primarily, the damage was along Highways D and M, Majors said.
One firefighter and his son were trapped in their safe room but were rescued and are OK, Majors said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.