All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Carter County storm

A storm in Carter County devastated Fremont and Van Buren, destroying a dozen buildings. Crews are clearing roads, and a firefighter and his son were rescued from their safe room unharmed.

Barbara Ann Horton

Van Buren Fire Chief Curt Majors Saturday morning reported a dozen buildings were destroyed and several others damaged in the Carter County communities of Fremont and Van Buren.

“It was a pretty wild night,” Majors said, “Crews are actively clearing county roads today.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Primarily, the damage was along Highways D and M, Majors said.

One firefighter and his son were trapped in their safe room but were rescued and are OK, Majors said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy