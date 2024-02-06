Carter County staff moves next week to new courthouse

VAN BUREN, Mo. — Officials who once occupied the historic Carter County Courthouse — a cobbled-rock building dating back to 1871 — have been displaced since the historic flooding of the Current River in April 2017.

Next week, they will leave the temporary quarters they have called home in the years since for a newly constructed courthouse at 1122 Main St. in Van Buren.

According to Debi Reynolds, Carter County clerk, county workers have not been able to go back into the building since the flood.

After being housed in different locations, county employees settled into the Old Main Street Market building, where they currently operate. But that is all about to change as a new courthouse is set to open.

The location is massive and will house everything, Reynolds shared.