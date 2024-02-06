Carter County says FEMA will cover only 50 percent of flood repairs

VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Officials in Carter County said recovery dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency could total only half of what is needed to repair the courthouse, sheriff's department and jail.

The matter was discussed Monday by commissioners, county clerk, sheriff and a representative of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's office.

FEMA has said it will pay only 50 percent of damages because no flood insurance was carried for these buildings, presiding commissioner Donald Black said.

It is one of many issues the commissioners say they still are fighting, four months after Van Buren's downtown was devastated by a flood that broke century-old records.

The smell of mold is evident from the outside of the concrete-block building that once held the Carter County Jail.

A peek inside an open doorway reveals the black substance clings to dangling light fixtures and every available surface.

The Current River poured through the building in May, filling it to the rafters and leaving behind dozens of cracks in the foundation and walls.

But it could be salvageable. At least according to FEMA, which still is debating how much the damage is worth.

FEMA is releasing recovery money to Carter County at less than a trickle, according to officials.

They said they are frustrated, confused and concerned their small county will not receive the help federal officials promised.

After three assessment visits, Black said FEMA still has questions.

The county has no ability to recover without the full support of the federal government, he told Christy Mercer, district director for McCaskill.

It needs $60,000 to replace election equipment before April, Black said as an example.

The state and federal government are prepared to release only about $20,000 of that amount.

They took 50 percent off the top because of the lack of flood insurance and held 25 percent of the remaining money until the flood recovery work is done, he said.

It could take years before the final 25 percent for this and other projects are released, Black said.

The county has been criticized by some FEMA representatives for gutting the courthouse before assessments were complete, but by others for failing to remove the same water-logged material at the jail.

He was told the county did not need an assessment of the courthouse air conditioning units, only to later be asked for an emergency report on the same equipment.

The county provided copies of courthouse blueprints to one assessment team, yet a later team never saw the blueprints and needed new copies.

"We'll do anything that's required of us. The trouble is, I don't think they know what's required," Black said.

He received another lengthy questionnaire this week. What are the exact number and location of every electrical outlet in the stripped courthouse first floor? Will the county reuse any of the hardware on the doors?

"All summer, we've been dealing with paperwork," Black said.