VAN BUREN, Mo. — Carter County, Missouri, employees are relocating to their new, larger building. The new structure will house not only the sheriff's office and jail cells, but also all court offices, including the clerk, assessor, collector, treasurer and prosecuting attorney, according to Carter County Clerk Debi Reynolds.

The newly constructed courthouse at 1122 Main St. in Van Buren is just a short distance from the former historical cobblestone courthouse they were forced to move from after major flooding in 2017.

Information was not available Friday afternoon, April 28, as to which offices will have completed the move by Monday morning, May 1.

Mary Godsey, Carter County court clerk, expressed her excitement about getting settled into the new facility. The court staff has been forced to move several times since being displaced after the flooding.

"We struggled from the beginning — no electric, no cellphones, no water. They had to bring in refrigerated trucks because the records had to be kept on ice to keep from deteriorating," Godsey said.

She remembered the National Guard coming in to assist during the disastrous event.

The court staff has been working out of the old Main Street Market building for about two years. Godsey said the location was difficult to work out of, especially during COVID-19, because of the small size of the building.

In the new building, they will have plenty of space to work comfortably and efficiently, staff members said.