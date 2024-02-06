VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Carter County will receive $8.6 million through a federal pilot program for what has been a controversial decision to replace the courthouse damaged by a historic flood in April 2017. Funds also will pay for a new sheriff's department and jail, which were also lost to high waters.

"Carter County will ... have a wonderful facility, probably the best in this region, at no debt," said Presiding Commissioner Donald Black, who left office Dec. 31. "That's remarkable and it wouldn't happen without these gentlemen and you guys and all of us. We just worked real hard on this."

State Emergency Management Agency director Ron Walker was on hand for the meeting in the temporary courtroom established soon after the flood, along with Roger Smith of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Carter County commissioners, Rep. Steve Cookson and other officials.

The pilot program offers the flexibility to build for the county's needs today, rather than replace only what was lost in the 11,000-square-foot courthouse and other properties, officials said Thursday as they signed documents accepting the money.

It does not allow for the repair of the iconic stone facade courthouse, the fate of which has caused a division among some residents who wanted to see county offices restored to the structure local historians say dates back to 1871.

"This commission has fought to retain the old courthouse, and we're going to get to do that," said Black, who did not take public comment during the meeting. "There's several different avenues that we can try to do to get it refurbished. That's been the goal of this commission since day one. We have tried so hard, but our goal also is to get Carter County back going and get us back on our feet."

The agreement allows two and a half years to complete the projects and requires no cash contribution from the county. The federal government will cover 75 percent of costs, with the state picking up 10 percent. Grants will pay for the county's 15 percent match.

"We've worked so hard trying to get this number to where it should be," Smith said.