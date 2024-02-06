All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 3, 2019

Carter Co. receives $8.6M to replace flood-damaged courthouse, jail, sheriff dept.

VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Carter County will receive $8.6 million through a federal pilot program for what has been a controversial decision to replace the courthouse damaged by a historic flood in April 2017. Funds also will pay for a new sheriff's department and jail, which were also lost to high waters...

Donna Farley
The remains of a house floats down the Current River in Van Buren, Missouri, in April 2017. The Carter County courthouse, sheriff's department and jail were damaged in the historic flood.
The remains of a house floats down the Current River in Van Buren, Missouri, in April 2017. The Carter County courthouse, sheriff's department and jail were damaged in the historic flood.Daily American Republic file

VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Carter County will receive $8.6 million through a federal pilot program for what has been a controversial decision to replace the courthouse damaged by a historic flood in April 2017. Funds also will pay for a new sheriff's department and jail, which were also lost to high waters.

"Carter County will ... have a wonderful facility, probably the best in this region, at no debt," said Presiding Commissioner Donald Black, who left office Dec. 31. "That's remarkable and it wouldn't happen without these gentlemen and you guys and all of us. We just worked real hard on this."

State Emergency Management Agency director Ron Walker was on hand for the meeting in the temporary courtroom established soon after the flood, along with Roger Smith of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Carter County commissioners, Rep. Steve Cookson and other officials.

The pilot program offers the flexibility to build for the county's needs today, rather than replace only what was lost in the 11,000-square-foot courthouse and other properties, officials said Thursday as they signed documents accepting the money.

It does not allow for the repair of the iconic stone facade courthouse, the fate of which has caused a division among some residents who wanted to see county offices restored to the structure local historians say dates back to 1871.

"This commission has fought to retain the old courthouse, and we're going to get to do that," said Black, who did not take public comment during the meeting. "There's several different avenues that we can try to do to get it refurbished. That's been the goal of this commission since day one. We have tried so hard, but our goal also is to get Carter County back going and get us back on our feet."

The agreement allows two and a half years to complete the projects and requires no cash contribution from the county. The federal government will cover 75 percent of costs, with the state picking up 10 percent. Grants will pay for the county's 15 percent match.

"We've worked so hard trying to get this number to where it should be," Smith said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Black gave credit to Smith for getting Carter County on the right track, after initial offers from FEMA were for less than $400,000 for the courthouse.

"When he got on board, things started moving in our direction. Before, I'll be blunt, it was in FEMA's direction and it wasn't helping Carter County," Black said.

Meetings with architects are expected this month.

A document signed during the meeting also warns the three facilities cannot be relocated to a special flood hazard area or contribute to development in a floodplain. The Public Assistance Alternative Procedures Pilot Program falls under the guidelines of the Stafford Act.

"If the (recipient) is found to have moved any functions of these facilities back into a floodplain, the funding for the relocation project may be placed in jeopardy and subject to de-obligation," it states.

Cookson predicted residents will come to appreciate this effort two years from now.

Black said it will be up to others to make decisions on how the historic courthouse is handled. He has suggested county offices such as the prosecutor and extension council could be relocated to the second floor from rented space.

"You make decisions not just on a few people, but the entire county, and your obligation is to try to look to the future. That's what I've tried to do while I've been presiding commissioner," Black said. "Our historical courthouse is a wonderful building. It's beautiful and we're going to retain it. The commission has always tried to retain the courthouse and repair it, and I think that's something we will do as a commission and as a community. I think it's important to our community."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy