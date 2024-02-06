All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 23, 2016

Carriage horse drowns after running into river

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- A startled carriage horse ran into the Missouri River in St. Charles and drowned. St. Charles fire chief Dan Casey said the St. Louis Carriage Company horse became startled late Wednesday night when a handler removed an eye blinder and was trying to put the horse into a trailer...

Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- A startled carriage horse ran into the Missouri River in St. Charles and drowned.

St. Charles fire chief Dan Casey said the St. Louis Carriage Company horse became startled late Wednesday night when a handler removed an eye blinder and was trying to put the horse into a trailer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the horse bolted while pulling an empty carriage, which struck several vehicles in a parking lot before the horse slid down a ramp into the river.

Casey said the horse died within minutes, and fire crews recovered the horse's body a few hours later.

Earlier this month in Kansas City, a carriage horse was involved in an accident on the Country Club Plaza after it ran loose and crashed the carriage into a wall.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy