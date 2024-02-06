All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 20, 2018

Carnival workers arrested in deaths of vendors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three carnival workers have been arrested in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and whose bodies were found days later in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest. Police Cpl. Jonathan Wear said the suspects have been jailed without bond in Van Buren, Arkansas, on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, felony theft and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter of Wichita, Kansas...

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH ~ Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three carnival workers have been arrested in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and whose bodies were found days later in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest.

Police Cpl. Jonathan Wear said the suspects have been jailed without bond in Van Buren, Arkansas, on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, felony theft and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter of Wichita, Kansas.

A probable cause affidavit released Thursday stated one of the suspects, Michael Fowler, admitted to police he shot the Carpenters in Great Bend. He told Van Buren police Rusty Frazier and Kimberly Younger, also known as Myrna Khan, were with him when the couple was killed.

No charges have been filed in the Carpenters' deaths. The affidavit does not disclose motive for the killings.

Van Buren police found the suspects at an apartment complex after receiving a call a woman with them was concerned for her safety. The woman and another man were with the suspects when officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found a pickup that belonged to the Carpenters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wear said he didn't know if the two men and one woman who have been arrested had attorneys.

Authorities believe the Carpenters were killed Friday after meeting the carnival workers as the couple sold crafts, jewelry, purses and other handmade items during the fair in Barton County, Kansas, Wear said.

He couldn't provide a cause of death, saying the bodies would be sent for an autopsy.

Investigators believe the carnival workers used the couple's recreational vehicle Saturday to drive the bodies 320 miles to Van Buren, where a relative of one of the workers lives. Wear said authorities suspect the bodies were buried Monday next to a creek bed outside the small community of Natural Dam in the Ozark National Forest.

Arkansas authorities began investigating after a fourth person who was traveling with the carnival called her sister and said she was scared, Wear said. The woman didn't witness the killings but saw other elements related to the crime. He declined to be more specific.

The woman's sister then called police around midnight Tuesday, and officers went to an apartment complex in Van Buren where the carnival workers were staying. Authorities found the bodies the next morning hidden beneath a mattress that had been buried under rocks.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy