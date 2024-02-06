Carnival workers arrested in deaths of vendors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three carnival workers have been arrested in the deaths of two vendors who disappeared from a fair in Kansas and whose bodies were found days later in a shallow grave in an Arkansas forest.

Police Cpl. Jonathan Wear said the suspects have been jailed without bond in Van Buren, Arkansas, on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, felony theft and tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter of Wichita, Kansas.

A probable cause affidavit released Thursday stated one of the suspects, Michael Fowler, admitted to police he shot the Carpenters in Great Bend. He told Van Buren police Rusty Frazier and Kimberly Younger, also known as Myrna Khan, were with him when the couple was killed.

No charges have been filed in the Carpenters' deaths. The affidavit does not disclose motive for the killings.

Van Buren police found the suspects at an apartment complex after receiving a call a woman with them was concerned for her safety. The woman and another man were with the suspects when officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found a pickup that belonged to the Carpenters.