Carlisle Construction Materials opens new facility in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Carlisle Construction Materials LLC has officially opened its newest facility in Sikeston.

Local, regional and state leaders joined the manufacturing company's executives in a ribbon-cutting at the facility early Thursday, June 29.

Carlisle Construction Materials, or CCM, invested more than $100 million in the new, nearly 500,000-square-foot production and manufacturing facility.

"We at Carlisle are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the state of Missouri and the people of Sikeston," said Steve Schwar, president of Carlisle Construction Materials. "This brand-new plant, which will create 100 jobs in the Sikeston region, is Carlisle's second location in Missouri. Carlisle is committed to success and growth here in Sikeston, which is an ideal location to serve our strategic and growing markets.

"As a company, Carlisle is very focused on being a good steward of the environment. That's why this plant, which produces energy-efficient insulation products, was built with the goal of achieving LEED Platinum status, which is a globally-recognized symbol of superior sustainability achievement."

The manufacturing company chose to open this new polyiso facility in Missouri due to the state's central location, workforce and low cost of business.

"Carlisle Construction Materials is a perfect fit for Sikeston," Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow said. "Sikeston has hard-working residents with an unmatched work ethic, which is critical for Carlisle as they open this new facility. Our community is grateful for their investment here, and we are committed to their long-term success in Sikeston."

Marcie Lawson, president and CEO of the Sikeston Area Economic Development Corporation, echoed Turnbow's sentiments.