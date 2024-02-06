SIKESTON, Mo. -- A new manufacturing facility in Sikeston is slated to bring 100 jobs and will be the first industry in Sikeston's South Industrial Park.
On Tuesday, Carlisle Construction Materials officially announced plans to invest $62 million at a new 455,000-square-foot production and manufacturing facility in Sikeston.
"We're excited that Carlisle Construction Materials is continuing to grow its operations in our state," said Gov. Mike Parson. "This project and the resulting new jobs will help boost employment and economic development in the region both now and in the future -- a major win for Sikeston and all of Southeast Missouri."
Carlisle Construction Materials is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of building products and related technologies for commercial and residential construction markets. The new facility will be its 50th location nationwide.
"The new polyiso facility adds to our industry-leading capabilities and represents the company's ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience," said Nick Shears, president of CCM. "It is strategically located to better serve the central U.S. and will result in improved service for CCM customers in the region. The production of energy-saving insulation and reduction of shipping lanes are both important to Carlisle's ESG leadership position."
The company selected Missouri because of its central location, which will help reduce lead times as regional demand continues to grow for construction materials. The state's workforce, low cost of doing business and community support also helped attract the new investment.
"Congratulations to Carlisle Construction Materials on this new expansion," said director of Economic Development Rob Dixon. "The continued investment from this company in our state demonstrates the growth potential for all businesses in Missouri. The high-quality jobs created through this project will have a huge impact on Sikeston and the surrounding area."
CCM will be the first industry in Sikeston's South Industrial Park, which is located in New Madrid County.
"On behalf of the New Madrid County Commission, we are extremely excited that Carlisle Construction Materials has chosen to locate in Sikeston, Missouri, and specifically New Madrid County," said Mark Baker, presiding commissioner of New Madrid County. "We welcome the jobs that are being created. New Madrid County is a great location for Industry and we look forward to assisting in any way possible during all aspects of this project."
For Sikeston, the addition of CCM is something city and state leaders have been working toward.
"Our community is excited to welcome Carlisle Construction Materials to Sikeston, Missouri," Mayor Steven Burch said. "Economic development is a team sport, and that was especially true with this project. I'm proud of the partnerships between the local, regional, and state leaders, including BNSF Railway, that helped us bring this outstanding company to Sikeston. We are looking forward to watching them grow here for years to come."
The company plans to begin construction in the summer of 2021. They join a growing list of companies that have recently announced plans to open new facilities in Missouri, including Accenture Federal Services, Chewy Inc. and Melaleuca Inc.
In just the past year, Missouri Partnership has partnered with communities across the state to help attract companies in manufacturing, distribution and logistics, financial and professional services and food solutions -- totaling more than $286 million in capital investment.
