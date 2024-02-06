SIKESTON, Mo. -- A new manufacturing facility in Sikeston is slated to bring 100 jobs and will be the first industry in Sikeston's South Industrial Park.

On Tuesday, Carlisle Construction Materials officially announced plans to invest $62 million at a new 455,000-square-foot production and manufacturing facility in Sikeston.

"We're excited that Carlisle Construction Materials is continuing to grow its operations in our state," said Gov. Mike Parson. "This project and the resulting new jobs will help boost employment and economic development in the region both now and in the future -- a major win for Sikeston and all of Southeast Missouri."

Carlisle Construction Materials is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of building products and related technologies for commercial and residential construction markets. The new facility will be its 50th location nationwide.

"The new polyiso facility adds to our industry-leading capabilities and represents the company's ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience," said Nick Shears, president of CCM. "It is strategically located to better serve the central U.S. and will result in improved service for CCM customers in the region. The production of energy-saving insulation and reduction of shipping lanes are both important to Carlisle's ESG leadership position."

The company selected Missouri because of its central location, which will help reduce lead times as regional demand continues to grow for construction materials. The state's workforce, low cost of doing business and community support also helped attract the new investment.